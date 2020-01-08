Wendy Gail Conner, 41, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg, on January 3, 1979. She was an Amherst County High School graduate and was a member of Jordan Baptist Church. Wendy was a beautiful person and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bruce and Shirley Conner and her maternal grandmother, Linda Keesee. Wendy is survived by her parents, Patrick and Jeannette Conner of Madison Heights; one sister, Melissa Conner of Madison Heights; aunts, Darlene Humphrey and Connie Conner; and her uncle, Tim Conner and wife, Sue, all of Amherst; one niece, Victoria Moore; three nephews, Samuel Moore, Nathanial Pugh and Wesley Pugh; and special friends, Lee Lanier, Jimmy Johnson and Mickey and Tonya Johnson. The family will receive friends and celebrate Wendy's life from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, www.lymphaticnetwork.org.

