Saturday, May 9, 2020 Gray Witt Connelly departed this world on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from the farm on which he was born and lived for 97 years. Gray was born October 5, 1922, to John Bunyan and Sarai Louise Jones Connelly. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers, Jones Morgan Connelly and Ashton Hunter Connelly. His beloved wife, Louise Maddox Connelly went to heaven 12 years ago, shortly before their 65th wedding anniversary. Gray was a dairy farmer for 50 years until he "retired" at 65 and switched to beef cattle. The last cow left the farm on Monday, March 23, 2020. Gray was a devoted husband to Louise. Together they raised two daughters, Brenda C. Mason (Keith) and Joan C. Haynes (Steve). They were blessed with five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Gray was a faithful member of Kedron Baptist Church for 85 years. He was a quiet, stoic man who was loved and respected by all who knew him. Due to the Corona-virus quarantine, a private family service will be held with a celebration of life to be announced at a future date. The family would like to thank Dr. Williams Jones, Dr. William Drake, and Dr. James Priest; the Centra Hospice Team, Ada, Tama, Patricia who provided such wonderful care and support. A special "thank you" to neighbors, Grady Pugh, Larry Moon, Jeremiah Moon, and Matthew Moon. Without them we could not have kept Gray at home. His great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Gray Fannon, was truly a God send helping Gray through the last weeks with loving and compassionate care. Memorial contributions can be made to Kedron Baptist Church, 7864 Brookneal Hwy., Gladys, VA 24554, Truckers Parade Against Cancer, 471 Nollie Rd. Phenix, VA 23959, Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
