Barbara Jean Conn, 81, of Indian Trail, N.C., passed peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Edward Conn, married on July 3, 1955. Born on Thursday, November 10, 1938, in Lynchburg, Barbara was a daughter of the late Earnest Bobbitt Jr., and the Gladys Mojane Krantz Bobbitt. Barbara is survived by her son, Dave E. Conn and loving family, Heather L. Smith, of Indian Trail, N.C.; a grandson, Gavin E. Conn of Indian Trail, N.C.; her brother, Cecil Bobbitt, husband of Cindy Bobbitt; niece, Mackenzie Bobbitt, of Madison Heights, Va., and her niece, Melissa Campbell Brown, wife of David Brown; and a great-niece Zoey Isabella Brown, of Williamsburg, Va. In addition to her husband and parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a sister Peggy Bobbitt Campbell. Barbara was an Angel. Dear Lord, relying on your promises to us, I turn to you in trust that my mother is with you and that she is enjoying your loving embrace. You alone know how she loved the best she could and how she faithfully endured the struggles that she faced. You know the graces you gave her and you know the grace she was for me and for so many. For all the ways she truly loved the way you loved her, please reward her, Lord. May she enjoy the communion of all her family and friends who are with you. Lord, I know my mother still loves us who are still here on earth. I ask you that you might listen to her fervent prayers for us. Help me to grow into a new and deeper relationship with my mother now, as I long for the day when we will both meet in your embrace - freed from all that might have hindered our relationship on earth, knowing and understanding everything we did not know or understand on this earth. Amen. The family will hold a private graveside service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and then will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Fort Hill Memorial Park. This will allow for an hour of open service for all loved ones "Friends" to park at site, walk the pathway and leave prayers to our loving mother in a private setting. Memorial contributions may be sent to Timberlake Christian Academy where she worked as a school teacher for several years. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
In memory
