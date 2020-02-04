Robert "Bob" Estil Comerford Jr., 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jane Gray Comerford; a sister, Laura Jean Comerford Chumney; and his parents, Kathleen Huff Comerford and Robert Estil Comerford Sr. A loving husband, father and PaPa, he is survived by his wife, Joyce Hensley Comerford of Lynchburg, Va.; five children and their spouses, Candy and Mike Mowles of Chesapeake, Va., Rob and Cathy Comerford of Amelia, Va., Kathy and Ken Oristaglio of Crewe, Va., Karen and Coy Starr of Latta, S.C., and Larry and Susan Comerford of Lynchburg, Va.; and 13 grandchildren. Born in Meadowview, Va., Bob was a 1953 graduate of Virginia Tech. He served United States Army as a 1st Lieutenant. He spent most of his career in the poultry and egg industries. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 2 p.m. at Crenshaw United Methodist Church in Blackstone, Va. Family will receive friends immediately following the service until 4:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant House, Smile Train or any charity of choice.
Comerford Jr., Robert Estil
