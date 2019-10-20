William Ronald "Billy" Colvin, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. His beloved wife of 26 years, Glory Ann Colvin, followed him in death on October 18, 2019. A son, Jonathan Edward Colvin preceded them in death. Billy was born on June 23, 1963, in Neptune, N.J., the son of Charlotte Nobel Colvin and the late William Colvin Jr. Glory was born on November 16, 1971, in Delaware the daughter of the late Eleanor Dust Griffith and Gilbert Griffith. Billy and Glory are survived by their children, Christian Colvin and fiancé, Yanibel Martinez, Joshua Colvin, Alyssa Colvin, and Destiny Colvin. Billy is also survived by a brother, Jonathan Colvin and wife, Corey Colvin of Jackson, N.J.; two sisters, Ruthanne Colvin and Jennifer Alley and husband, Donald Alley, of Lynchburg; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Glory is also survived by two brothers, William Griffith and Gilbert Griffith, both of Maryland; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Billy and Glory both worked for the Virginia Candle Company of Forest. Billy was a former firefighter for the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department and a truck driver. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Lee officiating. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. that same day at Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Appomattox. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, (434) 239-2405, is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
