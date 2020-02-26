Sarah "Ma" Evy Collins, of Concord, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Sarah was born in Danville on March 25, 1947, and was preceded in death by her late husband and high school sweetheart, Albert Mack Collins Sr., whom she married on March 25, 1963. Sarah enjoyed many hobbies including working in her garden and flowerbeds, doing genealogy, and spending time with her grandkids, but her greatest joy was spending time with her son, Al. Their daily visits of over 25 years consisted of sharing advice and memories, having coffee, and laughing together. Sarah had a great sense of humor and big heart and was an excellent judge of character. Her family frequently joked that Sarah "knew within five minutes whether or not she liked you". There are not enough words in the English dictionary to describe how much her family loved her and will miss the great Sarah Collins; she will forever remain in their hearts. She was a wise, strong, independent wife and mother to all her family. Sarah is survived by her son, Albert Mack Collins Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Concord; her mother, Julia Swain; one brother, Edward Swain and wife, Kay, of Lynchburg; two sisters, Phyllis Swain and Pamela Anderson of Buckingham; three loving grandchildren, Alex Peyton Collins, Aaron Blake Collins, and Amanda Brooke Collins; one great-grandson, Ayden James Collins; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
In memory
