Jeanette Ducoat Collet, 91, formerly of Altavista, died on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Runk & Pratt Residential Adult Care. She was the wife of the late Roland L. Collet. Jeanette was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was born January 7, 1928 in Patterson, N.J., a daughter of the late Rene Ducoat and Jean Ducoat. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Gossler and her husband, Roger, of Forest, Va.; a special grandson, Stuart L. Gossler of Richmond, Va.; two additional grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane J. Collet. A private graveside service was conducted at Green Hill Cemetery, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9956. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
