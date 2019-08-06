Janice Uldine Ogden Coley, 93, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late James Ernest Coley. Born on January 10, 1926, in Amherst County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Littleton Ogden and the late Lucy Mays Ogden. Janice retired from ITW Paktron after 33 years of service. She enjoyed bluegrass music and was a longtime member of James River Blue Grass Association. Janice was an avid walker, as she never drove. Living in the country, she would always walk to where she needed to go or have family members or friends pick her up. She also enjoyed sewing and camping. She was a member of Amelon United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Rayburn Ogden and wife, Betty, Kermit Ogden, Tony Ogden, and Lloyd Dale Ogden. Janice is survived by her sons, Ernest Coley and wife, Christine and Steve Coley and Barbara Pryor; four grandsons, two granddaughter, 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Margaret Ogden, Wilma Ogden, and Lois Ogden; best friend and running buddy, Ruth Showalter; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Fairmont Crossing and to Centra Hospice for their care and support during Janice's time there. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and at other times at the home of Steve and Barbara on Puppy Creek Rd, Amherst. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Pastor Stan Ogden officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, James River Blue Grass Association, or a charity of your choice. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Coley family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
