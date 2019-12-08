Ernest Richard Coley, 73, of Amherst, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born on January 28, 1946, he was the oldest son of the late James Ernest Coley and Janice Ogden Coley. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his beloved mother, Janice, in August of this year. Ernest is survived by his wife of 52 years, Christine White Coley; two sons, Keith Coley and wife, Gertie "Sissy", and Gary Coley and wife, Katie; his brother, Steve Coley and wife, Barbara. Ernest and Christine also have four grandsons, Russell Coley and wife, Melanie, Travis Coley, Sean Hamilton, and Codey Coley; and two great-grandsons, Johnathan and Parker Coley. They all reside on Coley Lane in Amherst. The family will receive friends at any time at their home. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

