Christopher Steven Coley, age 48, of Amherst, husband of Leanne R. Wood, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Chris was born on December 20, 1971, in Lynchburg, son of Steve A. Coley and Brenda C. Davis. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Herbert and Katherine Crickenberger and his paternal grandparents, James and Janice Coley. Chris had many of life's ups and downs. He loved to hunt with his father and brother. He worked at several jobs during his lifetime including welding, art, carpentry and as a mechanic. He had been a long time employee for his father at Steve Coley's Auto. In addition to his wife, Leanne and his parents, he is survived by three children, Cheyenne Coley, Jacob Coley, and Jordan Coley; stepmother, Barbara Pryor (mom); a brother, Derrick Coley and wife, Kristina; and two sisters, Valarie Martin and husband, Tom and Tabitha Schneider and husband, Charles. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Ryleigh and Ashton; one stepdaughter, Sabannah, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all the friends and customers for their support over the years. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 or the Amherst Humane Society, 318 Shelter Ln, Amherst, VA 24521. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.