Christopher Steven Coley, age, 48, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.

To send flowers to the family of Christopher Coley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 29
Graveside Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery
650 Thrashers Creek Road
Amherst, VA 24521
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Christopher's Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries