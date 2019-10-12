Mary Charlotte Coles-Jones Our beloved Mary Charlotte Coles-Jones, 245 McWane Circle, departed this life at Lynchburg General Hospital after a brief Illness. She was born on February 23, 1961, in Bedford, Va., to Mary Helen B. Coles and the late Thomas H. Coles. She attended school in Bedford County and here in Lynchburg Public Schools. She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles L. Jones of Lynchburg; her mother, Mary Helen B. Coles; two loving sons, Christopher J. Jones of Madison Heights, and Cedric L. Jones of Lynchburg; her stepchildren, Minister Barbara Mays and Nichole Horsley, both of Lynchburg, Va., Angela Jones and Charles L. Jones, both of Bedford; one brother, Thomas E. Coles (Monica) of Roanoke; two granddaughters, Maranda J. Coles of Greensboro, N.C., and Karma K. Jones of Lynchburg; two grandsons, Kylan and Keandre Bryant, both of Lynchburg; three sisters, Barbara A. Andrews, (John) of Lynchburg, Sheila A. Coles of Bedford, Va., and Kecia L. Jones (Kirkland Sr.); two special nieces, Kearia Jones and Lakeisha Coles, all of Lynchburg; three nephews, James L. Coles of Bedford, Eric L. Coles and Kirkland Jones Jr., of Lynchburg; three brothers-in-law, six sisters-in-law, two uncles, two aunts, and a host of other family and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Tree of Life Ministries with Pastor Mike Dodson, Officiating and the Rev. William Goode, as eulogist. The interment will be held in the Forest Burial Park. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
