Peggy Sue Coleman, 76, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, Virginia 24502. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

