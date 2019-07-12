Peggy Sue Coleman, 76, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, Virginia 24502. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.