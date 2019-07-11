Peggy Sue Coleman, 76, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Owen "Butch" Coleman. Born on December 30, 1942, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Page Padgett and the late Christine Cofer Padgett. Peggy retired from the Lynchburg Fire Department after 30 years of service, where she worked in the Payroll department. She loved animals and was huge supporter of the Humane Society. Peggy was a member of Old Forest Road United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Tyree. Peggy is survived by her son, David Mitchell; two grandchildren, David Edward Mitchell and Krystal Ann Milord and husband, Dean; her brother, Howard Lee Padgett; her niece, Tammy Lynn Padgett; her best friend of 50 years, Janice Camden; and numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel, with Chaplain Jorshe Joseph officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Coleman family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
