Elma "Tootie" Williams Coleman Elma "Tootie" Williams Coleman, 94, of Amherst Co., Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born on November 27, 1925, in Greenlee, Va., she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo Earl Williams and Willie Arthur Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Coleman Sr.; brothers, James, Paul, Bruce, Roy, and Charlie Williams; and sisters, Mamie Inman, Nellie Shafer, and Ruby Pugh. Tootie was a member of the Oronoco Church of the Brethren and worked at Burlington Industries for 25 years. She was the Historian of the Pleasant Vistas Garden Club and a member of the Pedlar Senior Citizens Group. Surviving are her son, Kenneth E. Coleman Jr. and wife, Lisa of Smithfield, Va., and their children, Kate and Erin Coleman; and daughter, Vickie C. Hickman and husband, Kenneth of Amherst, Va., and their children, Ruth and Mary Hickman; and brother, Robert Williams and wife, Helen of Hopewell, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Rockbridge Area Hospice or Oronoco Church of the Brethren. The family would like to extend special thanks for the greatly appreciated help to Faith Smith, Brittany Scott, Sanya Miller and Mary Hickman. A private graveside service will be held at Oronoco Church of the Brethren Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
