Florence Saunders Cole, 81, of Goode, Virginia, went to join her husband, Charles Byron Cole in heaven on Friday, February 14, 2020. The family will receive friends today, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg. A celebration of Florence's life will be conducted on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 2021 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, Virginia at 11 a.m. with Dr. Robert Putt officiating. After a reception at the church, interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. Words cannot begin to express the special thanks and appreciation to Dolores and Robert for their lifetime of giving to our family, but especially the last few weeks. We couldn't have made this difficult journey without them. Dolores was like a sister to Florence. Florence will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all who knew her. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Florence Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.