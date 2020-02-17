Florence Saunders Cole, 81, of Goode, Virginia, went to join her husband, Charles Byron Cole in heaven on Friday, February 14, 2020. Florence was born May 22, 1938 in Lynchburg, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late James Edward Saunders and the late Pauline Elder Saunders. She was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church and participated in mission trips to aid hurricane victims. She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Cole Arthur; and husband, W.T. of Forest; three sons, Charles Byron Cole Jr. (Chuck) of Forest, Douglas Wade Cole of Richmond and Steven Scott Cole and wife, Linda, of Lynchburg; two grandsons, Michael Jason Arthur and wife, Tammy of Lynchburg, and Steven Scott Cole Jr., of Louisiana; one granddaughter, Melanie Arthur Ahlers and husband, David of Charlotte, N.C.; two great-grandsons, Owen William Ahlers and Jacob Scott Cole; and two great-granddaughters, Hannah Grace Arthur and Sophie Elizabeth Ahlers; and a sister-in-law, Dolores Cole Davis and brother-in-law, Robert Dean Davis, of Lynchburg; five nephews, three nieces, and a devoted cousin, Joan Rose, and very special friends, Mary Mays and Charlotte Wilson. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Byron Cole; one grandson, William Charles Arthur; two brothers, Kenneth Elder Saunders and James Edward Saunders. Florence was a devoted wife and mother, choosing to be a stay at home mom, and later worked as a CNA at the Campbell Rest Home in Bedford, Virginia. She loved to travel and enjoyed her family vacations. She also loved sitting and chatting with family and friends. She especially loved and enjoyed her special pets, Lois and Angel. One of her favorite accomplishments was being a Marathon Runner and participated in many races with her son, Doug. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of English Meadows/Elks Home in Bedford for the special care and love extended to Florence over the past two years, especially Kenya Wooldridge, who was always available to the family, and to Sharon Jones who became Angel's foster mom. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg. A celebration of Florence's life will be conducted on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 2021 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, Virginia at 11 a.m. with Dr. Robert Putt officiating. After a reception at the church, interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to West Lynchburg Baptist Church missions or to English Meadows/Elks Home Activities Fund, 931 Ashland Avenue, Bedford, Virginia 24523. Florence will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all who knew her. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.