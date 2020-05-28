Robert J. Colagreco, 27, of Lynchburg, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born in Hackensack, N.J., on June 26, 1992, but had been a resident of Lynchburg since January of 1993. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and attended CVCC. Robbie is survived by his mother Tamara Feese Colagreco; his fiancé, Gabriella Padgett, and his precious baby daughter Anya Neoma Colagreco. Survivors also include his Godmother Kathy Chenault. He was the grandson of the late Robert C. Feese and Joan W. Feese "Gommie". He was also predeceased by his uncles Mark Feese and John Feese. Robbie was a free spirit with varied interests. From the time he was a little boy he adored basketball. He spent countless hours shooting hoops at the end of our driveway, at all hours of the day and night. He had a love of the Blue Ridge Parkway and nature (if no spiders were involved!). He wrote poetry and loved drawing and music. He also liked lifting weights and working out. Robbie had a thirst for knowledge, and if he was interested in a subject he would research it thoroughly and could argue his point with anyone. He had a lot of friends, in particular a long-time close-knit circle of friends who called themselves "Greasers for Life". He had been with them since middle school and he will always be with them in spirit. He was incredibly close to "Gommie" and they are probably dancing together now. I know he would have loved watching Anya grow up and being a part of her life. Robbie, my son, ILYF. A visitation will be held at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. An outdoor service will be conducted by Pastor Dennis Roberts at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Columbarium on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. Masks and physical distancing are required. Robbie had a huge heart and his passing has left us heartbroken. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the college fund for his daughter Anya. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
