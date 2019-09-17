Joseph Clifton Coflin, 82, of Church Street, Appomattox, passed away on Saturday evening, September 14, 2019, at his home. He was born in Alexandria, Va. on March 15, 1937, to the late Eugene and Eleanor M. Coflin. Joe owned an Amaco Gas Station in Jacksonville, Fla. and was the proud owner of Coflin Appliance serving Appomattox and surrounding areas for over three decades. He was the husband of Linda Coflin and the loving father to a blended family of children, Johnny C. Coflin and wife, Laura, Theresa A. Coflin Copper, Joseph T. "Tommy" Coflin and wife, Bobbie, Roy B. Stanton and wife, Pearl, Robert J. "Jimmy" Mines, Charles J. "Charlie" Mines, Andrew J. "Jackie" Mines II and wife, Rita, Mark A. Buck and wife, Paula, Kristy L. Buck, and Misty R. Buck; a total of 67 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a previous wife, Erma M. Coflin; sons, David L. Coflin and Andrew C. "Clayton" Stanton; son-in-law, Michael Copper; grandchildren, Thomas and Jeremy Stanton, Donald Somers, and Abbie J. Mines; and dearest friend, John T. Rothgeb. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Dillwyn, Va. by the Rev. Gary Stoots. The family will receive friends for fellowship at the home 1934 Church St., Appomattox, from 3 until 7 p.m. daily and following the graveside service. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
