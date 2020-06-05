September 10, 1923 - June 1, 2020 Anna Wallace Cocklin, 96, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was the wife of Hubert W. Cocklin for 72 years. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Cocklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

