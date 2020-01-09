Alva Smith Cocke, 97, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Fairmont Crossing in Amherst. She was the wife of the late M. Eldridge Cocke. Born in Monroe County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Lydia Vass Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Alva Lee Nance Johnson; her sister, Lucille S. Meadows; her brother, Kenneth C. Smith; and a great grandson, Thomas Steven Denton. She retired from General Electric after 22 years of service and was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church in Goode. She loved crafting and especially quilting. She made quilts for many members of her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Wayne E. Cocke and his wife, Linda, of Madison Heights; four grandchildren, Mandy Cocke, Laurey Denton, Michael Johnson and wife, Robin, and Barry Johnson and wife, Sonja; two great-grandchildren, Sydnie Stinnette and Ashley Goodman; two great-great-grandchildren, Aiden and Annalee; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Longwood Cemetery in Bedford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakland United Methodist Church, 2465 Goode Station Road, Goode, VA 24556 or to Monroe United Methodist Church, 3311 S Amherst Hwy, Monroe, VA 24574. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the Cocke family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
