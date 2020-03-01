Christian Oglesby Cobb died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Westminster-Canterbury of Lynchburg. Born on September 20, 1931, in Concord, N.C., she was the daughter of Sara Hudgins Oglesby and Judge John Montgomery Oglesby. She is survived by her children, Carter Cobb Paxton and husband, William Winfree Paxton, of Lynchburg, Va., Anne Oglesby Cobb Rasmussen and husband, Hans Christian Rasmussen, of New Bern, N.C., and John Collier Cobb Jr. and wife, Ana Paralta Cobb, of Raleigh, NC; and grandchildren, William Winfree Paxton Jr., Christian Montgomery Paxton, Walker Pettyjohn Paxton, John Collier Cobb III, and John Christian Rasmussen. She graduated from Stratford Hall in Danville, and then earned a BA in Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After college she was middle school English teacher in Northern Virginia, Raleigh, and then Goldsboro, N.C., where in 1963 she met and married her late husband of 46 years, Jack. An ardent supporter of the arts and culture at the local and state levels, she loved art, music, literature, travel, gardening, and history. An antiques dealer and collector, Girl Scouts leader, Sunday school teacher (St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Goldsboro), volunteer Guardian Ad Litem for CASA, and a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, Christian pursued her many community interests with elegance, intellectual curiosity, and a keen sense of humor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Collier Cobb, President of Cobb Motor Company of Goldsboro, N.C., and sisters, Sara Montgomery Oglesby Milloy and Josephine Carter Oglesby. Christian's family wish to express their heartfelt appreciation for the love and exceptional care she received from her devoted caregivers, Joyce and Renae Gentry, and from the committed staff of 5th floor Drinkard at Westminster-Canterbury. Memorials may be made to the North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607 Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

