Christian Oglesby Cobb died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Westminster-Canterbury of Lynchburg. Born on September 20, 1931, in Concord, N.C., she was the daughter of Sara Hudgins Oglesby and Judge John Montgomery Oglesby. She is survived by her children, Carter Cobb Paxton and husband, William Winfree Paxton, of Lynchburg, Va., Anne Oglesby Cobb Rasmussen and husband, Hans Christian Rasmussen, of New Bern, N.C., and John Collier Cobb Jr. and wife, Ana Paralta Cobb, of Raleigh, NC; and grandchildren, William Winfree Paxton Jr., Christian Montgomery Paxton, Walker Pettyjohn Paxton, John Collier Cobb III, and John Christian Rasmussen. She graduated from Stratford Hall in Danville, and then earned a BA in Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After college she was middle school English teacher in Northern Virginia, Raleigh, and then Goldsboro, N.C., where in 1963 she met and married her late husband of 46 years, Jack. An ardent supporter of the arts and culture at the local and state levels, she loved art, music, literature, travel, gardening, and history. An antiques dealer and collector, Girl Scouts leader, Sunday school teacher (St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Goldsboro), volunteer Guardian Ad Litem for CASA, and a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, Christian pursued her many community interests with elegance, intellectual curiosity, and a keen sense of humor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Collier Cobb, President of Cobb Motor Company of Goldsboro, N.C., and sisters, Sara Montgomery Oglesby Milloy and Josephine Carter Oglesby. Christian's family wish to express their heartfelt appreciation for the love and exceptional care she received from her devoted caregivers, Joyce and Renae Gentry, and from the committed staff of 5th floor Drinkard at Westminster-Canterbury. Memorials may be made to the North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607 Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.