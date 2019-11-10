Cassandra Lee Ellen Coalson, 23, of Hurt, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her home. She was born December 11, 1995, in Lynchburg, a daughter of Todd Linn Coalson and Tammy Gilliatt Coalson of Altavista. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and an employee of Cunningham Brothers Auto Parts. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Trevor Earl Coalson of Altavista and his girlfriend, Chanler Marie Hall of Hurt; a sister, Cayla Ann Coalson of Altavista; maternal grandmother, Dixie Gilliatt of Lynchburg; Cassie's boyfriend, Joe Madden of Hurt; and many aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Melvin Gilliatt; and paternal grandparents, Earl and Peggy Coalson. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Thomas Road Baptist Church, Pate Chapel by the Rev. Dave Moquin. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence of her parents, 1703 Avondale Drive, Altavista. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

