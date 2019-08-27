Marguerite Harris Clements, 98, spent the last three years of life in Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Lynchburg, passed on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was the widow of Berkley David Clements. Marguerite was retired from the J.C. Penny Company. She was a member of Euclid Christian Church and a long-time volunteer helper at Lynchburg General Hospital and the American Red Cross. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald and Mary Clements and Rodney and Betsy Clements; three grandchildren, Bryce Clements, Brad Clements, and Whitney Hawkins; two great-grandchildren, Paxten Hawkins and Payne Hawkins; and nieces Linda May and Jan Bradley. Services will be held at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchurg on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.