October 11, 1955 - Saturday, May 9, 2020 Barry Eugene Claybrook, 64, of Arlington, Va., passed away on May 9, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va., after a brief illness. Born October 11, 1955, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Eugene Douglas Claybrook and the late Rachel Holt Claybrook. He is survived by his father, Eugene Claybrook, a sister, Cyndi Riley (Jeff) of Lynchburg, two nieces, Paige Riley of Washington D.C. and Taylor Bilodeau(Jordan) of Charlotte, N.C. He is remembered and loved by many extended family and loyal/devoted lifetime friends. Barry graduated from E.C. Glass in 1974 and began pursuing a career in machine tooling and dye. He attended Old Dominion University earning a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1986 and The George Washington University earning a Master of Engineering in Project Management in 1988. Later, he earned a Master of Business Administration, International Business from Georgetown University in 2001. Barry's working career began at DACAM in Lynchburg as a machinist. As he pursued his education, he began exploring other options which led him to the Washington DC area as a Sr. Consultant at Price Waterhouse Management Consultant 1987 until 1989 and a distinguished career as a Program Manager at the United States Mint 1989-2018. According to his peers, Barry's career was the "ultra-modernization of the United States Mint processes of designing, sculpting and manufacturing of all circulating and precious US coins and Congressional medals. His vision opened the door for the inclusion of many cutting edge technologies previously dedicated to aerospace, automotive and other high-end applications. Based on the path Barry blazed, many of the world's Mints now employ these same cutting technologies in their respective coin manufacturing efforts". Barry will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on for many years. Barry never met a stranger, was kind and a patient listener. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, skiing, following the stock market and was an avid sports fan. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Staunton River Baptist Church by Pastor Dennis Shaw. Barry enjoyed the Big City life but it was the small rural community of Aspen, VA where as a young boy he spent weekends and summers hunting, fishing and farming with his father, grandparents, aunt, uncle, cousins and friends that was his true fabric. His eternal days will be spent at his boyhood church in a beautiful, tranquil & peaceful setting surrounded by his beloved family. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Staunton River Baptist Church, 2400 Ridgeway Rd., Brookneal, VA 24528 or a charity of your choice. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
