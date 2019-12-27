Robert Jackson Clary, 78, of Altavista, died on December 23, 2019. He was an avid member of Liberty Baptist Church in Evington and was an icon at W and W Novelty for many years. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church, Evington. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Clary, Robert Jackson
