Betty Sue Clarkson, 74, of Evergreen, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in Lynchburg, on May 2, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Marguerite Gilliam and Frank Walton Clarkson. Early in childhood, Betty displayed personality traits that would dominate her entire life. She was bold and determined, she loved adventure. She was kind and extremely generous. Betty believed that she could accomplish anything if she put her mind to it. She did indeed realize many of her pursuits, early in life, with determination and perseverance. Betty was educated in Northern Virginia Public Schools; she graduated from Lee High School in Springfield in 1963. She immediately began a 30 year career as a legal secretary with the federal government. She soon earned the respect of both supervisors and colleagues. To keep up with ever changing technology, Betty voluntarily took college courses that were job related. She is survived by her brother, Dennis Gene Clarkson of Newport News; and a niece, Jennifer Ann Clarkson of Buena Vista. She was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Dean Clarkson. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Spring Creek Baptist Church by the Rev. David Sexton and the Rev. Paul McLinden officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home, Appomattox. Dennis sincerely thanks everyone who dealt so tirelessly with his sisters devastating disease. Betty's extended illness necessitated the professionalism and patience of many people. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.