Winifred Dorothy Brooder Clark, 88, of Timberline Lane "Little Portion Farm" also known as "Yankee Hill" died on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Wayne Frank Clark. Born in Manhattan, N.Y., on July 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy Flood Brooder Cummings and Edward Cummings. Winifred was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. She served tirelessly for the poor and the underprivileged people throughout her life. She was a longtime volunteer for Hospice in New York and Appomattox. She also enjoyed participating in the local Red Hat Society. She is survived by her 10 children, Sharon Morella of Lake Worth, Fla., Kim Clark of Pompano Beach, Fla., Wayne K. Clark and wife, Sherl, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Denton Clark and wife, Jodi, of Philadelphia, Pa., Donna Noboa of Lake Worth, Fla., Edward Clark and wife, Noreen, of Lynchburg, Mary Beth Giametta and husband, Victor, of Patchogue, N.Y., Matthew Clark and wife, Joanne, of Appomattox, Laura Vitale of Appomattox, and Christine Prioletti of Appomattox; one brother, Kenneth Cummings; two sisters, Frances Lecco and Eileen Passaro; 32 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Edward R. Cummings; one sister, Dorothy Haworth; and a son-in-law, Gino Prioletti. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Father Jim Gallagher officiating. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, P.O. Box 668, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
