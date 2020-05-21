July 16, 1927 - Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Violet Brown Clark, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Edley Home Care. She was the widow of the late John Taylor Clark. Born July 16, 1927, in Halifax County, she was a daughter of the late Archer T. Brown and Maude Shelton Brown. She was retired from Central Fidelity Bank as Head Teller and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She is survived by two brothers, Glenn Brown (Joan) of Java, Va., and Billy Brown (Helen) of Graham, N.C. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Butch McCarthy officiating. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 434-237-2722, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorn Rd, Lynchburg, 24502 or the charity of one's choice. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Waterlick Chapel 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502

