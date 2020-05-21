July 16, 1927 - Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Violet Brown Clark, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Edley Home Care. She was the widow of the late John Taylor Clark. Born July 16, 1927, in Halifax County, she was a daughter of the late Archer T. Brown and Maude Shelton Brown. She was retired from Central Fidelity Bank as Head Teller and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She is survived by two brothers, Glenn Brown (Joan) of Java, Va., and Billy Brown (Helen) of Graham, N.C. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Butch McCarthy officiating. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 434-237-2722, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorn Rd, Lynchburg, 24502 or the charity of one's choice. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Waterlick Chapel 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.