The Rev. Glen Ray Clark The Rev. Glen Ray Clark, 71, of Lynchburg, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born on January 18, 1948, Glen was a son of the late George Bryant Clark and the late Louella Lucille Clark. Glen is survived by his daughter, Michelle Clark; a sister, Regina Calloway; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, from 5 until 7 p.m. A celebration of Glen's life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Rustburg at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Allen W. Pannell officiating. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
