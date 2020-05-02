Graveside rites for Mr. Jerome W. Clark, 66, of Madison Heights, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Berger Family Cemetery, 4069 Piney Road, Gretna, Virginia with Minister Dianne Jennings, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 2 until 5 p.m. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, visitation will be limited to ten people at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

