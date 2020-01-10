Janet Marie Robertson Clark, age 68, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. today, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home with Randy Higgins officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest immediately following the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

