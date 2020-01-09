Janet Marie Robertson Clark, age 68, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital after a long period of declining health due to Parkinson's disease. Janet was born on May 14, 1951 in the City of Lynchburg. She was a graduate of Brookville High School, Central Virginia Community College, and a member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. When not working in the home, she was employed as a secretary, most notably at Babcock & Wilcox. Janet had an outgoing personality and quick wit that she often used in the service of helping others. She was avid lover of animals and Elvis Presley. She was preceded in death by her father, James W. Robertson Sr. She is survived by her mother, Marie Ellis Blackwelder; and husband, Jim, of Evington; three sons, Charles M. Clark Jr. and wife, Natasha, of Jacksonville, N.C., Christopher J. Clark and wife, Allison, of Forest, and Matthew R. Clark and wife, Laura, of Rota, Spain; five grandchildren, Nora, Sofia, Mila, Wyatt, and Olivia Clark; three brothers, James W. "Toby" Robertson Jr. and wife, Janet, of Huddleston, Michael E. Robertson and wife, Judy, of Concord, and Allen W. Robertson and wife, Patty, of Appomattox; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Higgins officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest immediately following the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Clark, Janet Marie Robertson
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.