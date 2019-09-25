HURT, Va. Karen Jane Hall Clark, age 73, of Hurt, died on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Gretna Health and Rehab Center. Born on October 7, 1945, in Altavista, she was a daughter of the late Russell Morgan Hall and Hattie Irene Singleton Hall. She was predeceased by a brother, Morgan Hall; and an infant sister, Shirley Hall. Mrs. Clark was a former clerk at Peebles. She was a member of Summersett Baptist Church where she was a member of the WMU. She loved being a wife and mother to her family; and she loved roses, hummingbirds, and cooking. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tommy Clark of the residence; one daughter, Melisha Carwile and husband, Gene, of Danville; two sisters, Marie Jordan of Burlington, N.C., and Phyllis Howell and husband, Roger, of Lynch Station; a sister-in-law, Donna Hall of Evington; four grandchildren including grandchild, Charity Howell and husband, Brett and their children, Kali, Riley, Allie, Ava Leigh, and Lilly; grandchild, GenaLynne Mooneyham and husband, Jacob; grandchild, Clint Carwile and wife, Amber and their children, Matalie, Aubrie, and Elliana; and grandchild, Cody Carwile; a grand godson, Ethan Wilcher; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Summersett Baptist Church by the Rev. Jason Andrews. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
