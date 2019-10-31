Raymond Everett Citty, 87, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Centra Lynchurg General Hospital. He was born in Bedford, Va., on November 14, 1931, a son of the late David Elmer Citty and Louise Bush Citty. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by five sisters, Maxine Pierce, Audrey Spradlin, Mildred Pistilli, Barbara Martin and Carolyn Sue Lodge. He was a very highly respected businessman and pillar in the Bedford community and surrounding areas. He was the Owner and Operator of Citty Ford, Inc. He was also a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. Raymond was a lifelong member of Bedford Presbyterian Church. He loved his family and his community. He also served on numerous boards throughout Bedford, was a member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge #95 of Bedford, Bedford Moose Lodge #1897, Ducks Unlimited, NRA, and the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elk. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew him. Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Emilie Jane Angel Citty; his three daughters, Tamra Leigh Citty Routon and special friend, Donald Thaxton, Karen Rae Citty and Kelly Angel Citty Smith and husband, Michael "Smitty" Smith; four granddaughters, Hannah, Morgan, Mariah and Emilie; four grandsons, Raymond, Thomas, Michael and Cooper. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and so many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Raymond's memory please consider the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association or charity of choice. A funeral service and celebration of Raymond's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Bedford Presbyterian Church with the Rev. John T. Salley officiating. Burial will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service also at the church. Following the graveside service, the family will receive friends at the home of Mike and Kelly Smith. To send condolences online please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
