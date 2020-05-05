Loriene Frances Freeman Chumbley, 92, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Heritage Green. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Born on November 6, 1927, in Madison Heights, daughter of the late Robert Clark Freeman and Rena Perry Freeman. She was the loving wife of the late Fitzhugh (Buddy) Lee Chumbley Jr. for 66 years. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Roy, Frank, Ernest and Walter Freeman; four sisters, Gladys Campbell, Lois Profitt, Ethel Scott and Margie Fry; as well as a son in law, Jamie Jardine. Loriene graduated from Madison Heights High School. She was a faithful member of Madison Heights Christian Church where she served as Church Clerk for many years. She was affectionally known as Nannie to her grandchildren and their friends. She was an excellent cook who would feed all who came through her door. She loved spending time with her family and had exceptional patience and understanding. Her children and grandchildren will carry many beautiful memories of her gentle nature and positive attitude. The family wishes to thank Kim Pugh for her loving attention and devoted care to our mom and Nannie during the last years of her life. Loriene is survived by daughters, Pattie C. Day and husband, George of Elon and Karen Jardine of Washington, Pa.; grandchildren, Melinda Day Takematsu and husband Mitch of Jersey City, N.J., Mallory Day Bidese and husband Nick of Aurora, Colo., Alex L. Jardine of Washington, Pa., Emily Jardine Johnson and husband Jimmy of Washington, Pa., and Joshua M. Jardine of Midland, Texas; great-grandchildren, Brandt Daisen Takematsu, Ruby James Johnson, Baby Johnson and Baby Bidese. She is also survived by sisters in law, Elizabeth S. Freeman and Mary Preston C. Thaxton; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. Due to the current health issues with gatherings, the family is doing a private burial, but a celebration of life for all those who loved Nannie will be held later this year. For those wishing to make memorial donations, please consider the Madison Heights Christian Church, 149 Main Street, Madison Heights, VA 24572 or the Alzheimer's Association 3831 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
