Nannie Litchford Christian, 93, of Gwynn Avenue, Chesterfield, formerly of Appomattox, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Roland Clyde Christian. Born in Appomattox, on February 11, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Nettie Pearl Tyree and Lloyd Allen Litchford. Nannie was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, Harry Lee Ledbetter of Richmond; one grandson, Scott Moss; great-grandchild, Erica Moss; two sisters, Eunice Staton of Lynchburg, and Deloris Ferguson of Appomattox; and caregivers and friends, Betty J. Ryerson and Lisa Uphold. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Constance Ledbetter; six brothers, Mack Litchford, Thomas Litchford, C.D. Litchford, Clyde Litchford, Bobby Litchford, and Lloyd Litchford; and one sister, Carolyn E. Litchford. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Odell Coggins officiating. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Mineral Springs Baptist Church, 912 Redbird Drive, Gladstone, VA 24553. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
