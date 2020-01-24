Raymond Lee Christian Jr., 78, of Big Island, formerly of Forest passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Oakwood Health and Rehab. He was the loving husband of Bessie Markham Christian. Born November 7, 1941 in Richlands and raised in Tazewell, he was a son of the late Raymond L. Christian Sr. and Gladys Edwards Christian. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita Viers Christian and their daughter, Sherrie Christian. Ray was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He retired from General Motors Hydromatic Plant in Michigan and attended Chestnut Hill Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory a son, Michael Lee Christian and wife, Christa of Forest; two grandchildren, Erika Elgert and husband, Andrew of Williamsburg and Ashley Hegner and husband, Garrett of Fort Irwin, Calif.; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Christian Elgert and one on the way, Ava Hegner; a brother, Paul Christian and wife, Phyllis of Tazewell; and other relatives and friends. Ray is also survived by his stepchildren, Lisa Reynolds and husband, Daryl, and L. T. Markham and wife, Dana; and stepgrandchildren, Brandy Burnette and husband, Wade, Zach Lacy, Haley and Trace Markham, Brook Hodges, and Scott Arrington. A celebration of Ray's life and faith will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg by Pastor Steve Jones and Pastor Roger Bevins. The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Va. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Oakwood Health and Rehab for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 13711 Lee Jackson Highway, Big Island, VA 24526. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Christian Jr., Raymond Lee
