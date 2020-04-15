Mr Archie "Fuzz" Christian III, age 70, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, Archie was a loving father and brother. Archie was preceded in death by his father, Archie Jr.; mother, Eula; and brother, Danny. Archie leaves to mourn two sons, Archie IV and Delvin; four brothers, Russell (Janice), Richard, Charles (Ruby) and Michael (Brenda); and host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

