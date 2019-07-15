Mrs. Evelyn Christian of Clifford, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Amherst County on October, 4, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Henry Harrison Campbell and Doris Wood Campbell. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and also a member of Clifford Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Christian; brothers, Henry H. Campbell, Hillsman Campbell and William T. Campbell; sisters, Lillian Christian and Lorraine Campbell; great-grandson, Jacob Martin; and son-in-law, Larry Scruggs. She is survived by four daughters, Joyce Drumheller (Tommy), Dot Martin (Jimmy), Christine Scruggs and Wanda Prater (Preston); three sisters-in-law, Shirley Campbell, Ann Campbell, and Rovena Campbell; and numerous, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the family of Lorraine Porter for the love and kindness shown to Mother and to the staff at Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Driskill Funeral Chapel with Wayne Massie officiating. Interment will follow in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and the American Cancer Society. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst: www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.