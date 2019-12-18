Margaret Lee Mundie Chilton, 95, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born in King & Queen County on January 23, 1924, a daughter of the late William B. Mundie and Anna Bareford Mundie. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William Stewart Chilton; three brothers, William M. Mundie, Robert W. Mundie and Francis B. Mundie; two sisters, Anna Josephine "Jo" Williams and Emily Mundie. Margaret is a member of Bedford Baptist Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking, especially pies and cookies. She also enjoyed the outdoors while gardening, working in her flowers and going for long walks. She loved her church, church activities and reading her bible. She once received recognition for reading her bible more than ten times through. Margaret was a volunteer with Bedford Christian Ministries for many years. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew her. Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Pamela C. Byers and her husband, William "Bill" Jr. and Marcia C. Knight and her husband, Clint; two grandsons, Caleb S. Knight and Andrew W. Knight; and one sister, and Joyce E. Mundie; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers and in Margaret's memory please consider Bedford Christian Ministries or Centra Bedford Hospice. A memorial service and celebration of Margaret's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bedford Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. Burial will be private. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.