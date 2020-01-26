Hershel James Childress Sr., 76, of Gladstone, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in Amherst. Born in Lynchburg January 17, 1944, Mr. Childress was the son of the late Marshal James and Gertie Lou Bryant Childress. An avid car lover, Auto Mechanic and Farmer, he was retired from Sweet Briar College and Amherst Motors where he served each for over 20 years. Farming was his passion. It was taking care of his cows that made him happy and brought him great joy. He also loved helping others and making folks smile and laugh. He was known for his infectious laugh. He is survived by his son, H.J. Childress Jr. and wife, Libby: two daughters, Melissa Staton and Deborah Childress all of Gladstone; three grandsons, Robert Woodfin Jr. (Kate Buchanan) of Madison Heights, and Landon and Nathan Childress of Gladstone; two great-grandsons, Hunter Woodfin and Luke Buchanan; special cousins, Barbara and William Bryant of Madison Heights; and special friends, Caroline and Seth Wright of Gladstone. He was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Cindy and Mindy Childress. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst with the Rev. Jeffery Worley officiating. Interment will follow in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m Monday, January 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Amherst or Gladstone Rescue Squads. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
Childress Sr., Hershel James
To plant a tree in memory of Hershel Childress, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.