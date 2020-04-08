Marvin T Childress, United States Navy Ret (MMC), 84, went to be with his Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020, on the 120th Anniversary of his Mother's Birthday. He was the son of Volney H. and Elsie Reid Childress. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of over 61 years, Martha E Childress. He is also survived by two sons, F Kevin Childress wife, Pat, of New York, and Jeffery A Childress wife, Sheila, of Virginia; five grandchildren, Jennifer Whittington, husband, Ryan, Paige Parker husband, Ben, Renaye Knighton husband, Jeremy, Allan Childress, Connor Childress; and seven great-grandchildren, Naomi and Noland Whittington, Townes Parker, Aidan and Jackson Wormell, Kya and Hattie Knighton. Marvin served 20 years in the Navy and retired as a Chief Machinist Mate, doing several Med Cruises and an around the World Cruise, he also crossed the Equator and did two tours in Vietnam. He loved the Navy. He spent another 20 years at Norfolk Naval Shipyard repairing ships and teaching others the way real sailors worked on machinery. He retired NNSY as a Ships Planner and Estimator. He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Howard Childress wife, Lee, Saunders Childress, Volney "Sonny" Childress wife, Mary, James Childress and wife, Bessie and two sisters, Bessie Childress, Gracie Anderson and husband, Tom. His extended family includes James Bernard and Frances Enoch, JB Enoch Jr., Kenneth W. Wynn Sr. Left to cherish his memories and good humor are his sister, E Mae Wynn; brothers, Albert L Enoch, wife, Nancy, and Eddy L Enoch and wife, Sheila; and a host of nieces and nephews. Also, his church family at Christ Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, Va. Graveside services will be at Sharon United Methodist Church, Naruna, Va. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations should be directed to Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 438 Whipping Creek Road, Gladys, VA 24554, Jubilee Baptist Church, 216 Crews Shop Road, Concord, VA 24538, or a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.