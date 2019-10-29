Jasper Junior Childress, 92, of Lynchburg, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was the husband of Mary "Dot" Karnes Childress for 62 years. Jasper was born May 3, 1927 in Halifax County, a son of the late John Wesley Childress and Lizzie Neal Childress. Jasper honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, was retired from the Lane Company and was a former member of the Altavista Pentecostal Holiness Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, baseball and NASCAR. He was a good man, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Judy Turner (Michael) of Lynchburg, and Linda Legner of St. Simons, Ga.; one son, Billy Ray Nichols (Tina) of Gretna; two grandchildren, Chad Nichols and Jared Turner; and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank his nieces, Judy Critchley and Polly Hines for their loving care and support. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Christian Life Church. A Celebration of Jasper's Life will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Christian Life Church, 333 Shirlen Dr., Lynch Station, with the Rev. Michael G. Turner, the Rev. Mack Almond and the Rev. Ray Eure officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lynch Station. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
