David William Childress, 73, of Goode, passed away on July 7, 2019, after an extended illness. He was the loving husband of Kay Evans Childress for 29 years. Born on January 6, 1946, in Lynchburg, Va., Dave was the son of the late Henry William and Alice Duty Childress. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nora Green, Paula Tate, and Barbara Mann. Left behind to cherish Dave's memory are his wife Kay; his sisters, Marie Smith, Joyce Staton and husband, Cecil, and Leta Hunter and husband, Melvin; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Dave was a 1964 graduate of Powhatan High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as an electronics technician. He worked at General Electric for 10 years and in Clinical Engineering at Centra's Virginia Baptist Hospital for 25 years. After retiring in 2008, Dave and Kay hiked, canoed and photographed wildlife in many of America's National Parks. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, 717 S. Marshall Street, Suite 105B, Winston-Salem, NC 27102-5865 or another charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the staff of Oakwood Health and Rehab in Bedford for their loving care of Dave over the past three years. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.