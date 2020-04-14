Mr. Richard T. Cheatham, age 74, of Concord, passed away on April 8, 2020, in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Russell Baxter Cheatham and Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Davis Cheatham. He was the husband to Mrs. Linda Gray Cheatham. He is survived by three daughters, Linda Davis, both of Concord, Brenda Younger of Naruna, and Katanja Cheatham of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Brittney and Eric Davis of Lynchburg, Cedric and Robyn Younger of Naruna, and Brandon Cheatham of Colorado; two great-grandchildren, Ta'maya Davis and Maxie Crews Jr; a sister, Elizabeth Elliott of Concord; and three sisters-in-law, Gloria Scott and Gail Denson both of Concord, Barbara Franklin of Lynchburg and Slawanda Elliott of North Carolina. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. An opportunity for public viewing will begin on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 1 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Jeffressfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
