Robert Stuart Cheatham, 52, of Double Bridges Road, Spout Spring, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was the husband of Susan Carnefix Cheatham. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on August 9, 1967, he was the son of William Richard Cheatham of Spout Spring and the late Frances Murden Cheatham. He was a member of Reedy Spring Baptist Church and the Reedy Creek Hunt Club. Stuart worked as a multi-craft serviceman for Thomasville Furniture, RR Donnelley, and Tri-Boro. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing vegetables with friends and neighbors. In addition to his wife, Susan and father, Richard, he is survived by a son, Dylan Cheatham and Colby Cobb; a daughter, Emily Cheatham; a brother, Ray Cheatham and wife, Debbie all of Spout Spring; a sister, Vicky C. Phelps and husband, Richard Jr. of Gladstone; mother and father-in-law, Virginia C. and Joel Carnefix; sisters-in-law, Carolyn C. Fedison and Jennifer C. and Randy Tucker; nieces and nephews, Hunter and Lauren Cheatham, Ashley Cheatham, Krystan and Raymond Harris, Michelle and Andrew Oler, Tyler Fedison and fiancée, Emma Blair, Haley Fedison, Olivia Tucker and Madelyn Tucker; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles, including a very special uncle, Robert Lee Murden. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Reedy Spring Baptist Church by the Rev. Dan Davis. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church and other times at his home. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Reedy Spring Baptist Church Building Fund, 1315 Reedy Spring Road, Spout Spring, VA 24593. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Cheatham, R. Stuart
