Scott Alvin Charlton, 56, of 300 Picker Circle, Hurt, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Guggenheimer Health & Rehab. He was the husband of Juanita Trainer Charlton. He was born on August 7, 1962, in Torrington, Conn., a son of the late Stephen Allen Charlton and Evelyn Marchand. He attended Tree of Life and was a retired employee of Thompson Trucking and also a veteran of the United States Navy, Operation Peace Keeping Force in Beirut. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepmother, Shirley Elizabeth Bottum Charlton of Norfolk, Conn.; mother-in-law, Bess M. Trainer of Renan; five sons, Jeremiah Charlton and his wife, Carrie, of Hurt, David Charlton and his wife, Mallory, of Richmond, Nathanael Charlton and his wife, Stephanie, of Fort Bragg, Stephen Bichay of Hurt, and Daniel Bichay of Florida; two stepsons, Nick Shaver and Adam Charlton; one stepdaughter, Candice Cronan; one brother, Gardener Charlton of New York; one sister, Deba May of Norfolk, Conn.; and five grandchildren with one on the way. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his home residence by Pastor Mike Dodson with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna post 232. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

