Clara Charlton Clara Louise Charlton passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Lynchburg Health & Rehab. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at First St. Paul Baptist Church, Rustburg with Pastor, Rev. Allen Pannell, officiating and the Rev. Joseph Charlton, eulogist. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

