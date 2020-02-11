Clara Charlton Clara Louise Charlton passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Lynchburg Health & Rehab. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at First St. Paul Baptist Church, Rustburg with Pastor, Rev. Allen Pannell, officiating and the Rev. Joseph Charlton, eulogist. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Charlton, Clara
To plant a tree in memory of Clara Charlton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.