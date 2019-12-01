Charlie Robertson Chapman, 93, of 4335 Gladys Road, Altavista, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Dorothy May Eades Chapman. He was born on March 24, 1926, in Smythe County, a son of the late Fred Douglas Chapman and Malinda Surber Chapman. He attended Calvary Baptist Church and was a retired employee of The Lane Company. Charlie loved cutting wood for his wood stove, helping and caring for his friends and family. He is survived by two sons, Glen Chapman of Raleigh, N.C., and Thomas Chapman of Rustburg; five daughters, Melinda Wilson of Randleman, N.C., Jean Abernathy and her husband, Randall, of Ocean Isle, N.C., Mary Robertson of Hurt, Annie Mae Clay and her husband, Larry, of Altavista, and Carolyn Hudson and her husband, Junior, of Lynchburg; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Kathleen Hunt, Georgie Hunt and Virgie Brown; eight brothers, Verlin, Phillip, Lawrence, Willard, Paul, Doug, Ike and Jonah Chapman; and one grandson, Bryan Dawson. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, Altavista by the Rev. Matt Gaston and Randolph Coffey. Interment will follow at The Good Shepherd's Chapel Cemetery, in Gladys. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, in Altavista and other times at the residence. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 540, Altavista, VA 24517. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
